Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: 10 phones, 7 bikes seized; 2 snatchers held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 04:48 am IST

Cops said the accused used to threaten and rob passersby, mainly migrant workers, in deserted areas, snatching phones, motorcycles and cash at knifepoint

The Sahnewal police have arrested two men allegedly involved in several snatching incidents in the area. The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, seven motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Kanganwal, Ludhiana.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Kanganwal, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Kanganwal, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to ADCP-2 Karanveer Singh, the arrests were made by a team led by inspector Gurmukh Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Sahnewal police station, and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chand Ahir, in-charge of the Giaspura police post.

Cops said the accused used to threaten and rob passersby, mainly migrant workers, in deserted areas, snatching phones, motorcycles and cash at knifepoint. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the Giaspura area and caught the duo.

A case has been registered against them at the Sahnewal police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is in progress, cops added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 10 phones, 7 bikes seized; 2 snatchers held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On