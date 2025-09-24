Ludhiana: 10 phones, 7 bikes seized; 2 snatchers held

The Sahnewal police have arrested two men allegedly involved in several snatching incidents in the area. The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, seven motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Kanganwal, Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Kanganwal, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to ADCP-2 Karanveer Singh, the arrests were made by a team led by inspector Gurmukh Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Sahnewal police station, and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chand Ahir, in-charge of the Giaspura police post.

Cops said the accused used to threaten and rob passersby, mainly migrant workers, in deserted areas, snatching phones, motorcycles and cash at knifepoint. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the Giaspura area and caught the duo.

A case has been registered against them at the Sahnewal police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is in progress, cops added.