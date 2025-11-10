Ludhiana: 100 challans issued in a week for open garbage dumping

Tightening noose around those dumping garbage in the open, teams of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) have been taking up night patrolling in the city to issue challans. Officials have issued over 100 challans in a week to violators in different parts of the city. MC officials issuing challan to a trader in the city. (HT Photo)

Challans were also issued to over 16 violators on Ferozepur road, near Pavilion mall, Middha Chowk among other areas on Saturday night. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal have appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in the open.

Urging the residents to stop burning the waste too, the officials stated that challans of up to ₹25,000 for the offence. Dachalwal stated that apart from issuing challans, strict legal action, including FIR, would also be registered over repeated violations by residents.

Dachalwal further stated that the civic body would soon launch a helpline number with the help of which the residents would also be able to submit complaints regarding open dumping of garbage. Meanwhile, the mayor and the MC commissioner have appealed to the residents to support the authorities in keeping the city clean and green.