Ludhiana: 1.1k-acre crop under water

The recent flooding has destroyed crops over 443 hectares of land in Mangat, Macchiwara and Sidhwan Bet blocks of the district along the Sutlej river, according to an assessment by agriculture officials. If the crop stays underwater for more than 48-72 hours, it starts rotting, agricultural experts warned. (HT Photo)

“We are assessing the damage across the flooded areas across Sutlej. So far, we have identified around 443 hectares in Mangat, Macchiwara and Sidhwan Bet that were flooded and the crop there has been damaged,” said chief agricultural officer Gurdeep Singh.

Singh emphasised that most part of the flooded areas is on the river bed which is within the bank of the river. “Around 90% of the land that has been flooded is within the bank of the river. Only a very small portion is outside the bank that too is a low-lying area,” he said.

There is a large river-bed within the bank that remains mostly dry. It is covered by water only in case of flooding. He also requested people to stop believing in rumours that the bank has collapsed in Sasrali.

“We are here with the administration. The bank is still intact. The river water hasn’t reached the fields,” he said. If the crop stays underwater for more than 48-72 hours, it starts rotting, agricultural experts warned.

“If the crop stays under water for around four days, it can’t get vital sunlight and the roots don’t get any fresh air. Thus the crop starts rotting,” said Buta Singh Dhillon from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

Earlier this week, the PAU had issued a comprehensive advisory for flood affected farmers, stressing on draining the water from the field as soon as possible.