Ludhiana: 1.1k-cr project planned to tackle Buddha Nullah groundwater crisis

In a significant move to combat Punjab’s severe groundwater depletion and rejuvenate the polluted Buddha Nullah, the soil conservation department has unveiled a ₹1,050-crore proposal to repurpose treated wastewater for agriculture and forestry. This initiative, inspired by recommendations from the vidhan sabha committee on Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar river, aims to lessen the strain on groundwater and mitigate environmental pollution. Punjab, an agrarian state, faces decline in groundwater levels, with existing conservation efforts proving insufficient. (HT File)

Nidhi Batta, divisional soil conservation officer, confirmed the detailed plan for transporting and reusing treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the Lower Buddha Nullah for irrigation. Punjab, an agrarian state, faces alarming declines in groundwater levels and quality, with existing water conservation efforts proving insufficient. The government now seeks to utilize vast quantities of municipal wastewater, often discharged untreated, as a valuable resource. Reusing treated water can fulfill irrigation needs, generate revenue for maintenance, and significantly reduce pollution.

Phased implementation for domestic and dairy waste water

The proposal’s primary component, “Proposal A,” focuses on reusing 555 MLD (million litres per day) of domestic and dairy wastewater through a four-stage, ₹1,051.36-crore plan. Stage I involves using treated water from Sahnewal (7 MLD) and Jamalpur (25 MLD) STPs to irrigate 400 and 1,500 acres of farmland, respectively, costing ₹4.33 crore and ₹10.90 crore.

Stage II, costing ₹276.30 crore, will see a major infrastructure upgrade to transport 206 MLD from Jamalpur STP to Balloke STP via a 14.5-km HDPE pipeline. Stage III, at ₹459.14 crore, entails moving 523 MLD from Balloke STP to Walipur village through a 17-km underground pipeline connecting to Lower Buddha Nullah. Finally, Stage IV, costing ₹300.69 crore, will establish 22 lift irrigation ponds along Lower Buddha Nullah to utilize treated water, aiding its revival and reducing pollution.

Industrial wastewater and key challenges

“Proposal B” addresses the reuse of 165 MLD of industrial wastewater, estimated at ₹103.25 crore. Treated effluents from existing and proposed Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) will be transported for reuse across 2,300 acres of forest land in the Mattewara region. The combined cost of both proposals totals ₹1,154.61 crore.

A significant challenge lies in the separate collection of domestic, dairy, and industrial wastewater, as illegal discharge of industrial effluents into domestic sewers disrupts treatment. Managing dairy waste, rich in solids, also requires attention, with a need for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA). Officials stress that the project’s success hinges on the active support of all stakeholder departments, emphasizing that proper infrastructure and treatment are crucial to realizing the full benefits of this substantial investment. The reuse of treated water is envisioned as a sustainable solution to Punjab’s water crisis, reducing reliance on borewells and restoring Buddha Nullah’s ecological balance.