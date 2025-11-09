Ludhiana: 14 students from dist selected for mock Vidhan Sabha session

In an initiative to nurture political awareness and democratic values among youngsters, 117 government school students from across Punjab, including 14 from Ludhiana, have been selected to participate in a special mock Vidhan Sabha session scheduled for November 26. The event, announced by Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, aims to give students a real-world understanding of how the state legislature functions. Students during the competition held for mock Vidhan Sabha session selection on November 3 at PAU School. (HT Photo)

Under this programme, one student from each Vidhan Sabha constituency has been chosen to represent their area in a simulated assembly session that mirrors the proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The students will step into the shoes of public representatives, taking on roles such as chief minister, ministers, MLAs, the leader of opposition and treasury members. During the session, they will debate issues, present arguments and participate in legislative procedures, learning how policies are shaped, how laws are framed and how budgets are discussed and approved.

In Ludhiana district, the selection process was carried out by a five-member committee headed by Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), PAU. The committee conducted a competition on November 3, where 76 students from government schools- representing all 19 blocks of the district- took part. After a rigorous round of speeches and presentations inspired by the working style of their local MLAs, 14 students were chosen to represent Ludhiana at the state-level session.

Committee member Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja said the selected students impressed the panel with their confidence, clarity of thought and understanding of public issues.

Abhishek, a 15-year-old Class 8 student of GMSSS, Cemetery Road, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am looking forward to the day I get to step inside the assembly. It’s not just a lesson, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ahuja added that the initiative would inspire students to think critically about governance and encourage them to play an active role in shaping society.