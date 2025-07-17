Ludhiana: 14-year-old alleges abduction, gangrape, hunt on for two

Two youngsters have been booked for allegedly abducting and gangraping a 14-year-old girl after taking her to Amritsar. The girl managed to flee and narrated the whole incident to her mother following which a complaint was filed with the Sahnewal police station. The accused and the victim are from the same locality. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s mother. The accused and the victim are from the same locality. The age of the accused is yet to be ascertained, the police said. The complainant stated that her daughter left the house for school on July 7, but did not return home. She initiated a search for her, but to no avail. She filed a missing person’s complaint with the Sahnewal police. On July 9, her daughter returned. When enquired, the girl narrated the whole incident to her following which the family approached the police.

The victim stated that when she was returning home from school after finishing up with the day, the accused intercepted her. The accused forced her to sit on their bike and took her to the home of one of the accused, she alleged. According to the victim, the accused forced her to change her school uniform and gave her their clothes to wear. The accused later took her to Amritsar by train. They gangraped her in a hotel room for two days. The accused threatened her to keep mum and did not allow her to leave the room, she alleged.

The victim added that on July 9 she managed to escape and reach home. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, investigating officer, said the police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 64 (rape), 351 (criminal intimidation), 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The ASI added that they are yet to confirm the age of the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.