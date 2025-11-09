Ludhiana: 2 more booked for submitting fake dope test reports for arm licences

In a continuing crackdown on fake medical documentation, the Ludhiana police have booked two more city residents for allegedly submitting forged dope test reports while applying for firearm licences. With these fresh cases, the total number of such FIRs has now reached 12 in the past six months. On October 18, police had arrested two contractual laboratory technicians from Ludhiana civil hospital, for allegedly issuing fake dope test reports in exchange for money. (HT Photo)

The latest accused have been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar Extension, Haibowal, and Gurmel Singh from Dugri village. Both were booked by Division Number 5 police on the complaint of the assistant commissioner of police (licensing unit). Earlier on Friday, two others — Prince Singh and Harpinder Singh of Chhawani Mohalla — were also booked for the same offence.

According to the police, the FIRs have been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2,3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340(2) (using forged document as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Significantly, on October 18, police had arrested two contractual laboratory technicians from Ludhiana civil hospital, identified as Ram Kumar and Avtar Singh, for allegedly issuing fake dope test reports in exchange for money. The duo reportedly forged the signatures of a doctor and used duplicate stamps to prepare counterfeit test results.

ASI Mewa Singh, the investigating officer from Division Number 5 police station, said the latest FIRs were filed based on official complaints received from the licensing unit. He added that both accused will be arrested soon and further investigations are underway.