Ludhiana: 20 encroachments removed outside DMCH

An encroachment drive was conducted outside DMC hospital on Friday with an aim to streamline movement of traffic and ensure smooth movement of ambulances. The drive was conducted jointly by municipal corporation (MC) and traffic police. MC along with traffic police conducting a joint drive to remove encroachment from the road outside DMC Hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the drive, the joint teams removed the sheds/permanent encroachments on the road portions. Further the vends installed on the road portion were confiscated. In total, action was taken against around 20 encroachments.

Working on the directions of commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the drive was led by MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon and ACP (traffic) Gurdev Singh.

ACP Gurdev Singh and zonal commissioner Sekhon said that traffic jams were witnessed due to the encroachments on the road outside DMC hospital. Due to this, the movement of ambulances also gets hit. As the lives of the patients are at stake, joint drive was conducted and encroachments have been removed from the road outside DMC hospital. The encroachments done by owners of a few eateries have also been removed.

The officials stated that joint drives are conducted by MC and traffic police in other parts of the city too, especially to ensure smooth movement of traffic during the ongoing festival season. The shopkeepers and vendors in the markets are directed to remain within the yellow line otherwise strict action would be taken against encroachments on road portions.