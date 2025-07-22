Ludhiana: 20-yr-old killed, 3 injured as motorcycles collide head-on

A tragic road accident on Khanna Road in Samrala claimed the life of a 20-year-old youth and left three others severely injured on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred near the cremation ground when two motorcycles, reportedly speeding in opposite directions, collided head-on. Victim Sunny (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Samrala, who died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Three other youths sustained injuries, including Harjeet Singh, 19, of Gharakhna village, who is said to be in a critical condition. He was initially admitted to the civil hospital and later referred to PGIMER Chandigarh with serious head injuries.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that Sunny was allegedly riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road when he collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. The intensity of the crash caused a loud bang in the area, with local residents rushing to the scene upon hearing the noise.

Passers-by and residents helped rush the victims to the hospital. Doctors declared Sunny brought dead, while Harjeet and the other two injured youths—Harshdeep Singh, 21, of Gharakhna and Rubalpreet Singh, 22, of Heria village—were admitted for treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Chand, who is investigating the case, confirmed that recklessness and wrong-side driving led to the tragic crash. “Sunny and his friend Rubalpreet were riding from the wrong side, and due to high speed, they lost control and collided with Harjeet and Harshdeep coming from the opposite direction,” he said.

Sunny, who succumbed to his injuries in the accident, worked with his elder brother at a local motorcycle repair shop. His brother said Sunny had gone to Khanna earlier in the day with a friend and was returning when the incident occurred. At the hospital, Sunny’s mother and sister were inconsolable, mourning the sudden and tragic loss.