Ludhiana: 22-yr-old man found hanging in rented room

A 22-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented accommodation in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday morning. The deceased was originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently employed at a local factory. During the preliminary investigation, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light when the deceased’s cousin, who lives in the same neighbourhood, arrived to meet him. As soon as he opened the door, he was shocked to find his cousin hanging from a rope tied to the fan.

On receiving information, ASI Davinder Singh from Police Station Division Number 6 reached the spot and took the body into custody. The body has been shifted to the civil hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday after his wife arrives from Uttar Pradesh. Police have informed Sunil’s wife and other family members.

According to the investigating officer, the man had married a woman from Uttar Pradesh just six months ago and had been living with her in a rented room in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar. Earlier, he used to sell vegetables, but in recent months he had taken up a job at a factory.

During the preliminary investigation, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The police are examining all possible angles to determine the cause of the suspected suicide.

ASI Davinder Singh said that further clarity is expected after the post-mortem report. “We are investigating the matter from every angle, including personal, financial, and mental-health aspects,” he added.

The investigating officer also revealed that during questioning of locals, it emerged that Sunil often spent long hours playing the online game PUBG. Police are also looking into whether gaming addiction or related stress may have influenced his mental state.

Further action will be taken once statements from family members are recorded on Wednesday.