Ludhiana: 25-yr-old PSPCL worker dies after falling off pole

A 25-year-old outsourced worker of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident while fixing a high tension line. This is the fourth case involving PSPCL workers dying due to injuries on duty in Ludhiana in the last three months. (HT Photo)

Amanpreet Singh fell from a pole at the Mahavir Jain Colony on Noorewal Road at around 4.40 pm on August 18 while on maintenance duty on a 11KV line in the Sunder Nagar division here. He was also accompanied by two other workers. He sustained a serious head injury in the accident and was admitted to the ICU at a private hospital here, where we died on Wednesday.

This is the fourth case involving PSPCL workers dying due to injuries on duty in Ludhiana in the last three months.

The outsourced workers staged a protest outside the Sunder Nagar Division office on Thursday to demand compensation for the family.

Superintending engineer, Ludhiana East Circle, Surjit Sigh, said that an ex gratia compensation of ₹20 lakh has been announced for the family of the deceased in addition to ₹10 lakh in insurance.

He said that the department has also started an inquiry into the matter to get to the bottom of the facts and fix responsibility.

Avtar Singh, leader of Powercom and Transco contract workers union said, “This is the fourth incident when on duty CHB workers have succumbed to fatal injuries. Although the department has issued safety kits to the deceased workers, still no one ensured that he should work with all the safety protocols despite recurring incidents. We also had to agitate to secure fair compensation for him. It was only when we held a protest at Sunder Nagar divisional office on Thursday, they finally took action.”