Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Ludhiana: 50L looted from bizman’s office

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:32 am IST

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the office; a worker immediately alerted the police, following which a team from division number 6 police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation

A former employee of an iron trader allegedly robbed a worker of 50 lakh by threatening him with a sharp-edged weapon at Gill Road on Friday evening. According to police, the worker, Anil, said he was in the office when the former employee turned up brandishing a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him. Under fear, Anil handed over the cash kept in the office. The accused, dressed in a red T-shirt, placed the money into a black bag and escaped on a motorcycle, cops said.

Police inspecting the crime spot on Friday. (HT Photo)
The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the office. Anil immediately alerted the police, following which a team from division number 6 police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

“Prima facie, the case appears suspicious. We are investigating from all possible angles and have seized the CCTV footage. The worker is also being questioned to ascertain how the incident unfolded,” said ASI Pyara Singh, who is leading the probe.

Police are also scanning the cameras in the locality to track the movement of the accused.

