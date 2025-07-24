Ludhiana: 6 held for lobbing petrol bomb at realtor’s house

In a shocking revelation that underscores the international links of local gang violence, the Dakha police have unearthed a conspiracy to eliminate a Ludhiana-based realtor, allegedly orchestrated by a gangster currently hiding in the United States. The case pertains to a recent petrol bomb and gunfire attack at the house of Yadwinder Singh alias Yadi in Village Baddowal, carried out in the early hours of July 10. The six accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to police, six assailants have been arrested in connection with the case, while six others—some with serious criminal backgrounds—are still absconding. The arrested accused include - Harshpreet Singh Bhullar alias Harsh of Deep Nagar of Patiala, Dhruv Thakur of Jagdish Colony Patiala, Ekjot Singh of Adarsh Colony of Bhadson Road of Patiala, Gurinder Brar alias Guriof Nihal Singh Wala of Moga, Baljinder Singh of Bhamma Landa village of Moga and Amrik Singh of Jawahar Singh Wala village of Ferozepur. The Police have recovered two vehicles used in the crime, along with petrol bombs.

Matter stems from a property dispute: Cops

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dakha Varinder Singh Khosa, confirmed that the crime was not a random act but a carefully plotted assault, stemming from a land dispute between Yadwinder Singh and one Dildar Singh, a resident of Jainpur village. The latter allegedly reached out to an infamous gangster Kunwarveer Singh—currently hiding in the US—to arrange the attack.

“This case exposes how local land disputes are now being escalated into full-blown international criminal conspiracies,” said DSP Khosa. “Dildar Singh contacted Kunwarveer Singh in the US, who in turn recruited assailants including Harshpreet Bhullar, Sahil Malhotra, Sahil alias Matru, and Riaz to execute the attack.”

The attack was executed with alarming precision. On the intervening night of July 9 and 10, the accused hurled a petrol bomb at Yadwinder Singh’s residence in Baddowal. As the victim came out to investigate, the attackers opened fire. Although Yadwinder miraculously escaped. The attackers filmed the entire act on their mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

Six accused still on the run

According to police, the assailants used a stolen Hyundai i20 for the attack. The vehicle was procured by Ekjot Singh and was under his possession for 15 days prior to the incident. After executing the plan, the gang abandoned the car near a petrol pump in a bid to mislead the police. The vehicle was then moved by another accused, Dhruv Thakur, along with an accomplice identified as Jazzy. Later, three others—Gurinder Brar, Baljinder Singh, and Amrik Singh—picked up the shooters in a Mahindra Scorpio and provided them with shelter.

Among the accused still on the run are Dildar Singh, proclaimed offender and US-based gangster Kunwarveer Singh, Sahil Malhotra, Sahil alias Matru, Riaz from Patiala, and Jazzy.

The DSP confirmed that the FIR, originally lodged under sections 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety due to rashness or negligence) and 326 (offense of mischief by injury, inundation, fire, or explosive substance) of the BNS, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, has now been expanded with the inclusion of additional sections 109 (attempt to murder), 249 (offence of harbouring an offender), 3 (5) (common intention) of BNS.

“This is not just a local crime. The involvement of a gangster sitting in the US raises serious questions about the extent of foreign influence on Punjab’s gangland activities. We are coordinating with higher authorities and cyber units to trace communications and financial links involved in this attack,” Khosa added.