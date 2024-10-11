Ludhiana: 64.03-crore assets of peddling accused attached this year

The Ludhiana police, this year so far, have seized assets worth ₹64.03 crore of those accused of drug trafficking. The attached assets include residential houses, commercial properties, agricultural land and vehicles. Additionally, ₹14.52-crore assets linked to 10 drug peddling cases are yet to be attached. Police officials paste an attachment letter on a house. (HT file)

The police initiated the process by sending the cases to the authorities concerned in Delhi, seeking permission to confiscate the properties of those involved in drug-related crimes. After receiving approval, the police provided details of the accused’s assets to the revenue department, ensuring the properties could not be sold until the cases were resolved.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that assets were being seized from accused who were arrested with commercial quantities of drugs and had used drug money to purchase properties. The police reviewed the cases registered between 2019 and 2024, identifying 54 cases in which drug peddlers had acquired significant assets.

So far, assets in 44 out of the 54 cases have been seized, totaling ₹64.03 crore. The confiscated assets include residential and commercial properties, agricultural land, 10 cars, two trucks, one SUV and five two-wheelers. Assets worth ₹14.52 crore are yet to be attached in the remaining 10 cases.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja explained that in such cases, the police paste the orders of seizure on the properties, sending a strong message to society about the consequences of engaging in drug-related activities.

The DCP also added that several drug peddlers had accumulated property worth crores of rupees through illicit means. One such individual, Amritraj Singh, alias Amritpal Singh, who was arrested for possessing heroin and illegal weapons, had assets worth ₹6.44 crore seized. This included two residential properties, an SUV and three motorcycles.

Further, he added that the crackdown is part of a larger effort by the Ludhiana police to target the financial foundations of drug trafficking networks and curb the growing drug menace in the region. The ongoing investigations are expected to lead to further seizures and arrests in the coming days, according to the police.