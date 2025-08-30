Ludhiana: 75-yr-old assaulted over dogs’ fight

What began as a routine evening walk with pet dogs in Dhandra turned violent when a 75-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour after their dogs barked at each other. A 75-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour after their dogs barked at each other. (HT Photo)

The incident took place when Gurdev Singh, 75, a resident of Dhandra, was out walking his dog. At the same time, his neighbour Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi passed by with his own pet. Both animals started barking, leading to a heated exchange between the two men.

According to the complaint lodged with Sadar police, Jaspreet allegedly grew aggressive, asked Gurdev to “keep his dog away,” and then physically assaulted the elderly man during the argument. Gurdev Singh later approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Head constable Amandeep Singh, the investigating officer from Sadar police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Jaspreet Singh under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), and 351 (2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is yet to be arrested.