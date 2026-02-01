Ludhiana: AAP leaders seek at least 10% budget allocation for education centre

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia attended the Sanatan Seva Samiti Punjab and Ved Prachar Mandal’s award ceremony at BCM School, Sector 32, as chief guests, along with Sanatan Seva Samiti president Vijay Sharma and Ved Prachar Mandal Punjab president Roshan Lal Arya. AAP state in-charge Manish Sisodia and Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains during a programme at BCM School, Sector 32, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Addressing the gathering, Bains said education is the strongest tool to bring positive change in society. He said the kind of state or nation people aspire to build, depends on the values imparted to children through education. Praising teachers, he urged them to continue guiding students towards their cultural roots and ethical values. He said just as a young plant can be shaped early, children too can be moulded through a strong and meaningful education system.

Sisodia, in his address, described the programme as rare and meaningful. He said such initiatives, which connect students with the knowledge of the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and the Gita, are needed across Punjab and the country. Appreciating the efforts of organisers, school principals and students, he said ancient Indian wisdom had explained concepts that the modern world is still trying to understand through science. He encouraged students to read, understand and apply this knowledge in their lives, saying it would help them become better human beings and future scientists.

He said 296 students from 25 schools had participated in a year-long speech activity based on Indian scriptures, and three students presented their views on the Vedas during the ceremony. Sisodia said combining spiritual wisdom with scientific education was essential, especially in the age of social media, which often distracts young minds.

Winning students and participating school principals were honoured during the event. Bains and Sisodia mentioned that the union budget was due soon.

They pointed out that Punjab suffered heavy losses last year due to Operation Sindoor and floods, and said the Centre should provide a special relief package to the state. They also demanded that Punjab be given its rightful dues under law, including RDF funds and amounts pending under various schemes.

At the same time, they sought an increased allocation for education, stressing that education would play a key role if India truly aims to become a global power. They said it was not possible to strengthen schools, colleges and research with just one or one-and-a-half per cent of the budget, and demanded that at least 10 per cent of the total budget be allocated to the education sector.