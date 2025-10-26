Ludhiana: Ahead of bypoll, teachers to agitate in Tarn Taran for OPS, arrears, pay hike

Various teachers’ unions from the district have declared their support for the upcoming rallies during the Tarn Taran by-elections, seeking restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) and release of pending dearness allowance (DA) for computer teachers.

Lakhvir Singh Harike, state press secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, said around 500 teachers from across Punjab would participate in a protest rally in Tarn Taran on November 2, pressing for the immediate implementation of OPS. He added that for the first time, the state government had left the employees disappointed during Diwali by ignoring their demands.

Union leaders said the Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee and CPF Employees Union would jointly organise a flag march in Tarn Taran on November 2 during the by-election.

Jasvir Singh Talwada, convener of the pension struggle committee, and CPF Union president Sukhjeet Singh said that before the assembly elections, AAP assured around two lakh employees that OPS would be restored if voted to power. “Even after issuing a notification in November 2022, the government has not implemented the OPS. Himachal Pradesh restored the old pension within six months of its decision,” they said.

The leaders claimed they will inform voters about the government’s alleged false assurances during the by-election.

Prabhjit Singh Rasoolpur from Ludhiana said that nearly 70 lakh NPS-affected employees across the country would gather for a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 25.

Promises not kept, say computer teachers

The Computer Adhyaapak Sangharsh Committee said nearly 350 computer teachers from Ludhiana would take part in a protest march in Tarn Taran on Sunday. The teachers said their demands including merger in the education department, implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission and Civil Services Rules, and fulfilment of the promise made before Diwali 2022, remain unmet. Jaswinder Singh, district president of the Committee, said the state government failed to clear the delayed file on DA and service benefits. They plan to begin a massive protest march in the city followed by a permanent sit-in till November 11, ahead of the assembly by-election, he said.

Leaders highlighted that 109 computer teachers passed away over the years battling insecurity and financial hardship yet their families have not received any support. The union said computer teachers were brought in as ICT staff on low wages and gradually regularised, but without full rights.

Amit Kumar, district joint secretary informed that nearly 350 teachers from Ludhiana would participate in the protest on Sunday and would reach out to voters in Tarn Taran to “expose” the government.