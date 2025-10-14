Ludhiana: Argentine delegation visits Asia’s largest grain market at Khanna

A delegation from Centro Agrotecnico Regional, Argentina, currently visiting India to study Punjab’s agriculture, culture, and heritage, visited Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna on Monday. The team observed the ongoing paddy procurement process and interacted with officials to understand the functioning of Punjab’s organised agricultural system. The delegation from Argentina, visiting the state to study its agriculture and heritage, was accompanied by PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal. (HT Photo)

The visiting group included Huber Catalina Felisa, general coordinator (practical activities/teaching), Castle Juan Pablo, (instructor/teacher), Landaburu Ignacio Esteban, (teacher), and students - Herms Kiara Aymara Victoria, Student, Herms Tiago Aluni Ernesto, Riso Pedro and Mahifud Terre Santiago.

They were accompanied by Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Nirmal Jodha, director of student welfare, Vishal Bector, associate director (institutional relations), and Sharnbir Kaur Ball, head of department, resource management and consumer science. Officials from Khanna Market Committee and local farmers were also present.

During the visit, the delegation observed how crops are brought to the market, tested for moisture, weighed, packed, and lifted to storage warehouses. They also learned about the coordination between government agencies, mandi board officials, farmers, and commission agents in carrying out procurement operations.

Briefing the visitors, Satbir Singh Gosal and chairman Jagtar Singh Gill Ratanheri explained that Punjab’s grain market system functions in a highly organised and transparent manner, involving coordination between the state government, mandi board, commission agents (arhtiyas), and farmers. Before every crop season, the government announces procurement dates and ensures comprehensive arrangements in all markets.

Present on the occasion were Malkeet Singh Meeta, block president Harjinder Singh, accountant, Market Committee Khanna, Deepak Chandle, mandi supervisor, along with numerous farmers and commission agents.