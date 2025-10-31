Ludhiana police: ASI caught smuggling drugs into jail

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), who is deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail, has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband in the prison. Jail officials recovered 10-gm narcotic powder, 325-gm tobacco and six sachets of packed tobacco from his possession. Jail officials recovered 10-gm narcotic powder, 325-gm tobacco and six sachets of packed tobacco from ASI’s possession. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as ASI Kamaljit Singh. This is the second such incident in the past 18 days when a jail official has been caught smuggling narcotics into the prison.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Jaswinder Singh. According to the complainant, the ASI came to the jail to join duty after shift change. When frisked at the main gate, officials recovered narcotics from his pockets which he had kept to smuggle inside the prison, the complainant said.

They immediately alerted the police and handed over the accused to them. ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prisons Act has been registered against the accused. The police are questioning the accused to know the other accused involved in the supply chain.

On October 11, drugs were found stuffed inside a LED television—smuggled right under the nose of the jail authorities. The mastermind appeared to be none other than a senior jail officer just weeks away from retirement.

An FIR was registered against assistant superintendent Sukhwinder Singh and two inmates — Ferozedin and Deepak — after a team of CRPF personnel discovered two packets of drugs weighing 84 gm and 121 gm, cleverly concealed within the television’s frame during a routine security check at the entry gate of the prison.