Ludhiana: Authorities play blame game as Arogya Kendra becomes garbage dump

A critical public health facility, the Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Model Town, Ludhiana, is facing severe criticism as its exterior has become an overflowing dump for garbage, with recent rains only worsening the unhygienic conditions. Local residents are voicing strong complaints, citing the foul smell and unsightly mess as deterrents to accessing the healthcare services offered by the clinic. The accumulated waste, including what appears to be construction debris, is piled directly outside the Ayushman Arogya Kendra in Model Town, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The accumulated waste, including what appears to be construction debris, is conspicuously piled directly outside the clinic, in front of newly built public toilets. This alarming situation prompted local activist Arvind Sharma to formally write to the municipal commissioner, urging immediate intervention for the removal of the garbage.

“The old public toilet in the area was demolished, and after public demand, a new toilet was constructed right outside the clinic. However, the facility remains closed, and the garbage in front of it, especially after the recent rains, has made the place very unhygienic and smelly, irritating the locals who visit the clinic,” explained Sharma. He added, “People come to this clinic for treatment when they are sick; this garbage here has turned the clinic sick. People don’t like to go there because of this.”

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur acknowledged the problem, stating, “This is outside the clinic and it is mostly the remaining construction material from the toilets that were not removed by the municipal corporation. There are a few fruit carts in the place as well which dump their waste here.” She assured that the issue has been taken up with the authorities concerned and the garbage would be removed soon.

However, a conflicting stance emerged from Dr Vipan Malhotra, health officer with the municipal corporation, who, when contacted, said, “This is rubble, not garbage. It is not our duty to remove the rubble.”