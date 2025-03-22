Ludhiana-based gangster arrested after encounter in Mohali’s Zirakpur

A Ludhiana-based gangster, wanted for several heinous crimes, was shot in the leg during an encounter with Mohali police Shiva Enclave on VIP Road, Zirakpur, on Friday night. The gangster, Lovish Grover, was shot in the leg during the encounter. (iStock)

Three sophisticated weapons, including a Glock pistol, a rifle and a .39-bore pistol, along with ammunition, was recovered from the flat where the accused, Lovish Grover, was hiding.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rural, Manpreet Singh, said the police received a tip-off that Grover was hiding in the said flat, allegedly planning a major crime. Acting on this information, a police team led by Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Jaskawal Singh raided the flat, located on the third-floor, at 9.15 pm, he said.

When the police knocked on the door, Grover initially answered, but upon seeing the cops, he attempted to shut it. He then retreated to a room and opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back, hitting him in the leg. He was subsequently overpowered and arrested, the SP added.

During a search of the flat, cops recovered the weapons along with ammunition.

Grover has multiple criminal cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder, and several violations of the Arms Act. A further investigation into the case is underway.

On March 5, gangster Navjot Singh, a close associate of gangster Lucky Patial, was injured in an encounter with a team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). Singh was hiding in a house in Eco City-1. When asked to surrender, he opened fire on the police. This prompted retaliatory action from the cops, resulting in a gunshot wound to his leg.