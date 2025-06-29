Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
Ludhiana: Bike theft ring busted, 13 vehicles retrieved

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 29, 2025 05:10 AM IST

While the police had recovered one bike from the duo on the day of arrest, three bikes were recovered on June 25, and nine were recovered on June 27, as the interrogation continued

The Ludhiana police have recovered thirteen stolen motorbikes from two thieves caught earlier this week.

The two thieves were caught on Hambran Road while riding a stolen motorcycle. (HT Photo)
The thieves identified as Sandeep Singh and Dharampal Singh were arrested on June 24 by the criminal investigative agency (CIA) of the police. While Sandeep is from Shri Fatehgarh Sahib and lives in BRS Nagar, Dharmapal is from Kadahani Kalan village in Khanna.

Superintendent of police (SP) Harpal Singh, addressing a presser here on Saturday, said that the thieves were caught after they were stopped on Hambran Road here on June 24 and were found riding a stolen bike upon checking.

While the police had recovered one bike from the duo on the day of arrest, three bikes were recovered on June 25, and nine were recovered on June 27, as the interrogation continued. The recovered bikes include six Hero Honda Splendor, three Splendor Plus, two Hero Honda Passion, and one Bajaj and TVS each.

An FIR under Sections 303 (2), 317 (2), and 3(5) of the BNS, all concerning theft and stolen property, have been registered against the duo at Division No 8 police station.

Sandeep Singh is already involved in two cases of theft, one from September 2022, and the second from October 2024. He had come out on bail from the Central Jail in Rupnagar earlier in April.

