Ludhiana: Body of Nagaland man found in hotel room

A man from Nagaland was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday morning in a hotel near Lassi Wala Chowk, near Lakkar Bazaar. The deceased, identified as Hutovi Seema, had recently returned from Kashmir, where he worked at a hotel before resigning. He had checked into the Ludhiana hotel on October 7. The SHO added that the police have contacted the family members of the deceased in Nagaland, who informed that he was a drug addict. (HT Photo)

According to police, suspicion arose when the man failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door on Friday morning. The hotel manager, sensing something unusual, broke open the door and discovered the lifeless body of the guest hanging from a ceiling fan. Blood was splattered across the room, raising doubts about whether it was suicide or a case of foul play.

The hotel owner immediately informed the Division Number 1 police station and police reached the spot. The body was then sent to the civil hospital mortuary for postmortem. Officials have begun investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide or foul play.

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO at Division number 1 police station stated that the police received another alert from Hotel Kakkar in the Lakkar Bazaar area, where a man had reportedly slit his wrists and hanged himself. “When we reached the scene, the deceased’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. His wrists were also cut, and the entire room was soaked in blood,” the inspector said.

During the investigation, police recovered an aadhaar card from the room, confirming the deceased’s identity. CCTV footage from the hotel is being examined to establish the sequence of events.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased had been working at a hotel in Kashmir and had recently left his job before returning to Ludhiana. He had been staying alone since checking in.

The SHO added that the police have contacted the family members of the deceased in Nagaland, who informed that he was a drug addict.

He further said that the police will take action according to the statement recorded by his family members.