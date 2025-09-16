Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with 10 mobiles, 50k after drugging 6 families

A gang of burglars allegedly broke into at least six houses in the neighbourhood late Sunday night in Atal Nagar, stealing at least 10 mobile phones and around ₹50,000 in cash. Victims claim the burglars sprayed an unknown intoxicating substance, leaving them unconscious and waking up only on Monday morning. The suspects reportedly scaled boundary walls of homes to gain entry and executed the thefts with precision under the cover of darkness. (HT Photo)

Sahul Kumar, a factory worker and resident of Atal Nagar, on Monday morning, he learned from neighbours that several homes in the locality had been targeted. Upon inspecting his house, Sahul discovered his mobile phone and cash, hidden in his trousers, had vanished. The trousers were later found abandoned in a nearby vacant plot.

“I felt extreme dizziness and heaviness in my head,” said Sahul, suspecting that the burglars sprayed some intoxicant to keep residents unconscious during the theft.

Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a similar experience. “Two mobile phones and cash were taken from our house. All family members woke up unusually late, and we experienced head heaviness. It has never happened before,” she said, adding strong suspicion that the thieves deliberately drugged them to carry out the robberies.

According to the residents, CCTV cameras installed in the locality captured footage of two men roaming suspiciously with a bottle in hand. The suspects reportedly scaled boundary walls of homes to gain entry and executed the thefts with precision under the cover of darkness.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO at Tibba Police Station, confirmed that the police have registered a case based on the complaints received. “We have obtained CCTV footage showing two suspects roaming in the area. Our investigation is underway to trace and apprehend them,” he said.