Ludhiana: City judoka bags silver at senior national judo championship

Muskan Rathi, a student of Khalsa College for Women, has once again brought pride to her institution and the sporting fraternity by winning a silver medal at the Senior National Judo Championship held in Imphal, Manipur, from December 11 to 15. Competing in the +78 kg weight category, Muskan displayed grit, strength and sharp technique to finish on the podium. Muskan Rathi (HT Photo)

An undergraduate BA student, Muskan has steadily built an impressive record in national and university-level championships. Earlier this year, she won a silver medal at the All India Inter-University Championship hosted by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. In the same month, she went a step further by clinching gold at the North Zone Inter-University Championship, also held at GNDU, underlining her dominance in the heavyweight category.

Raised by a single mother, Muskan’s journey has been shaped by discipline, sacrifice and quiet determination. She has been practising judo for the past 15 years, balancing academics with intense training sessions.

Muskan’s medal tally reflects her consistency on the national stage. She won bronze medals at the All India Inter-University Games in 2024 and at the Khelo India University Games held in Guwahati. In 2023, she added another bronze to her name at the 37th National Games in Goa. Last year, she also secured a silver medal at the Junior National Championship in Delhi.

With her recent silver in Imphal, Muskan has taken another step forward in her sporting career. Her aim is clear- to represent India at the 2028 Olympic Games.