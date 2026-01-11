Ludhiana: Civil hospital firefighting system non-functional

Almost two years after the installation of a fire detection and fighting system at the civil hospital here, the facility is still waiting for firemen to make it operational. The installation of the system was completed in March 2024 at the civil hospital. (HT Photo)

The installation of the system was completed in March 2024, and it has been lying unused ever since.

The system’s installation began in 2018 and was stopped midway until a minor fire at the hospital in March 2024 brought the issue to the forefront, and the installation was hastily completed. However, the rules call for trained firefighters in the hospital to operate the system.

While the hospital can hire the firemen in the user charges category, it had to take permission from the Punjab Health Service Corporation (PHSC). The hospital authorities had written to the PHSC for permission shortly after that.

The permission came through in November last year. The hospital authorities have also written to the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO)after getting permission for firemen.

“We have now initiated the process with Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) to provide us with the required firemen,” said senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Akhil Sareen.

“The fire safety system in the old wing is in place. However, the handover is pending as we are awaiting firemen from PESCO,” he added.

He also said that the fire safety system installation in the Mother and Child wing is nearing completion and should be in place in a few weeks’ time.

The hospital authorities are also working to rope in some firemen in the interim through additional arrangements.