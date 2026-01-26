Ludhiana: CNG truck catches fire, triggers 4 explosions

A CNG-powered truck carrying highly inflammable foam material caught fire in Ghati Mohalla of Sunder Nagar early Sunday, triggering four blasts. No one was injured in the incident, fire officials said. The truck engulfed in flames in Ludhiana’s Sundar Nagar on Sunday. Officials say preliminary probe suggests possible short circuit in overhead power lines led to the fire. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, locals rushed out of their houses after hearing the explosions and saw the truck engulfed in flames, with the narrow stretch turning into a fire zone within minutes. The vehicle was carrying foam used for mattress manufacturing, which significantly intensified the blaze and produced thick plumes of smoke.

People out for morning walks were the first to raise an alarm, following which residents gathered at the spot.

The fire department was alerted and fire tenders from the nearby Sunder Nagar fire station reached the site.

The truck driver managed to escape unhurt by jumping out of the vehicle before the fire intensified, locals said.

Ravinderjit Singh, a fire officer posted at the Sunder Nagar fire station, said the department received the fire call at around 6.15 am. When our teams reached the spot, the truck was engulfed in flames. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, he said.

Preliminary observations suggest that a possible short circuit in overhead electricity wires may have caused the fire. Officials pointed out that low-hanging power lines pass through the area, increasing the risk of such incidents.