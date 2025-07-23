Ludhiana: Committee to oversee DNA testing formed

After 18 children rescued from child begging in concerted raids across the city on Sunday couldn’t be DNA tested as there was no clarity in the guidelines and the process, DC Himanshu Jain on Tuesday established a committee to ensure the seamless execution of DNA testing scheduled for Wednesday at Ludhiana Civil Hospital. The committee comprises the district child protection officer, representatives from the police commissioner, and the civil surgeon, tasked with overseeing the DNA testing process under Project Jeevanjot 2.0 to combat child trafficking and exploitation. During the raid, a team identified four children engaged in begging near a temple. (HT Photo)

Experts from the civil hospital will collect DNA samples from rescued children and accompanying adults, with all mandatory provisions for sample collection already fulfilled. The samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, for analysis.

Children rescued from begging have been temporarily relocated. If no biological link is established between a child and the accompanying adult, the Child Welfare Committee will initiate legal action by filing an FIR under the BNS, Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, or other relevant legislation. Additionally, the child’s photos and details will be uploaded on the ‘Track the Child’ portal to trace their biological parents.

The District Child Protection Office will also compile individual case files for each rescued child, including recent photographs, portal IDs (if uploaded to state or central portals), benefit details, social investigation reports, medical examination reports, details and photographs of the accompanying adult, DNA testing procedure details, documents provided by claimed parents, and other records related to the child’s safety, security, and welfare.

Earlier, DC Himanshu Jain personally led a raid under Project Jeevanjot-2 on Monday night in various locations of the city.

During the raid, a team identified four children engaged in begging near a temple. After thorough verification, it was confirmed that the children were accompanied by their parents and were also attending school. The Deputy Commissioner issued a stern warning to the parents, directing them to refrain from involving their children in begging, with a clear message that strict legal action would be taken for any future violations.

“Project Jeevanjot-2 is a transformative step towards making the state beggar-free and protecting our children from exploitation,” said DC Himanshu Jain and added that the administration is committed to ensuring no child is forced into begging, and will take decisive action against those violating child rights. He reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards child exploitation, urging citizens to report suspicious cases to the administration.

The operation was supported by the District Child Protection Unit, and representatives from NGOs, including Childline and Bachpan Bachao Andolan.