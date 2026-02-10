Ludhiana: Contractual workers’ union announce partial strike on February 11

Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC on Monday demonstrated at Ludhiana bus depot as part of a statewide protest, demanding the release of jailed colleagues, withdrawal of privatisation plans and regularisation of long-serving staff. The protest was organised by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC contract workers union (25/11). (HT Photo)

Addressing the rally, state general secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon alleged that the Punjab government had failed to resolve employees’ demands despite repeated assurances. “Workers serving on contract or outsourcing for 10 to 20 years are being pushed into uncertainty under the Special Cadre Policy 2023 instead of being regularised,” Dhillon said. He accused the government of attempting to privatise the transport department through the kilometre scheme.

Union leaders claimed that following protests against the policy, several employees and leaders were detained in November over cases registered in Sangrur and Patiala. Despite assurances, the jailed workers remain behind bars after more than two months.

State leader Jagtar Singh said the government was delaying action through committees while failing to strengthen public transport. He added that no new government buses had been inducted in four years and many existing buses remain idle due to lack of tyres and spare parts.

The union has announced a partial strike on February 11, suspending bus services from afternoon to evening, followed by a sit-in at the Punjab chief minister’s residence on February 12. They have also warned of intensified agitation if their demands are not met.