Ludhiana: Contrary to party line, MP Bittu trains guns at Kejriwal

Contrary to party line, Congress member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that with the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taste their own medicine. In a video statement, Bittu said that the liquor scam in Delhi is just a tip of the iceberg. He also added that all MPs of AAP are tightlipped and did not raise their voice against the arrest. (HT File Photo)

Bittu said that AAP leaders were making a hue and cry over Kejriwal’s arrest, while they were celebrating the arrest of Congress leaders after implicating them in fake cases.

With AAP being part of the INDIA bloc, the Congress party and its leaders across the country are showing solidarity with Kejriwal. However, the scenario in Punjab where alliance between Congress and AAP could not come through, is entirely different.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee had criticised BJP for arresting Kejriwal on ‘X’.

Mocking CM Mann, Bittu said that he (Mann) should add one more number in the advertisement issued regarding the arrest of 300 government officials for corruption and should post it on all public places. Now the figure should be increased by 1. It should show 301 after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. This figure will rise to 302 since Punjab has also adopted the same liquor policy.

In a video statement, Bittu said that the liquor scam in Delhi is just a tip of the iceberg. He also added that all MPs of AAP are tightlipped and did not raise their voice against the arrest.

