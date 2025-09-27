Ludhiana: Day one of Pashu Palan Mela features awards, innovations

The two-day Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), commenced on Friday, drawing thousands of livestock farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states. Inaugurated by Harchand Singh Barsat, chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board, the fair became a hub of learning, innovation and recognition for the state’s livestock sector. Farmers learned about new technologies in nutrition, disease control and breeding at the mela. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Barsat visited the stalls showcasing diverse livestock breeds and praised the university for its research and farmer-oriented technologies. While acknowledging the devastating floods that hit Punjab this year, he assured that the Punjab Mandi Board will extend financial support to the university for road repairs and other urgent needs. He added that the state government is committed to providing free seeds and aid to flood-affected families.

Vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill said the mela serves as a platform to spread scientific knowledge about livestock rearing and cost reduction techniques. Emphasising the theme “Kattru-Vachhru da Suchja Parbandh, Banaye Dairy Kitte nu Lahewand,” he urged farmers to focus on the early care of calves, chicks and kids to secure the future of livestock farming. Farmers interacted with experts in various sessions and learned about new technologies in nutrition, disease control and breeding.

The mela also offered a wide array of stalls. Departments showcased superior germplasm of cows, buffaloes, goats and poultry, while specialists demonstrated milk-testing kits, mastitis detection methods and fisheries models. The College of Fisheries displayed ornamental fish, shrimp culture, and integration of aquaculture with livestock. Value-added products such as flavoured milk, meat patties, paneer and sweets drew crowds, as did mineral mixtures and feed supplements sold at subsidised rates.

On the first day, four progressive farmers were honoured with chief minister’s awards for their innovations in cattle farming, poultry and value-added products. Their success stories—from modern dairy setups to poultry units supplying thousands of broilers daily and automated meat processing plants—served as inspiration for aspiring farmers.

The mela continues on Saturday, bringing farmers, scientists, agribusiness firms and government departments together in a shared mission to strengthen Punjab’s livestock economy.