Ludhiana: Dengue cases double in a month, tally hits 252

Dengue cases in the district have more than doubled this month, with the tally climbing to 252 cases so far in October, health department data shows. The district has reported 120 new cases this month alone, compared to 104 in September and just 16 in August. There were six cases in July, three each in June and May. Till Saturday evening, there had been 3,054 dengue tests across the district.

This year, till mid-September, the cases had registered a fall compared to previous years and the health department aimed to curb the spread of the vector-borne disease. During a visit to the district on May 10 to take stock of dengue preparations, health minister Balbir Singh had stated that the goal was to reduce dengue cases by 90% this year, following a 50% reduction achieved last year compared to previous years.

In the first two weeks of September, the city recorded over 300 mm of rain. “September saw heavy rains in the first two weeks. That has led to the rise in dengue cases,” said a health official, requesting anonymity.

The cases this September were over two times the cases recorded last September. Last year, the month had recorded only 35 cases, and the total cases were also only 81 by September end.

The district had recorded 301 dengue cases till November last year.

Dengue is a viral disease spread by the bite of the aedes mosquito. This mosquito breeds in stagnant clean water, which can be accumulated in open containers, coolers, tyres, depressions on the ground, etc.

The health department has been carrying out regular anti-dengue activities under the “Har Sukrawar, Dengue Te Vaar” campaign. According to health officials, the department has already inspected over 25 lakh homes across the district this season under the campaign.