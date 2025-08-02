Ludhiana: Dengue larvae detected in 23 schools, 61 houses

Dengue larvae have been found in 23 schools and 61 houses during a large-scale inspection drive conducted by the health department across Ludhiana district, officials said. The week-long campaign, led by 521 health teams, covered 851 schools and 29,747 houses. In total, 51,445 water-holding containers were inspected, of which 147 were found having dengue mosquito larvae. The drive is part of the health department’s ongoing campaign titled ‘Har Shukravaar – Dengue Te Vaar’ (Every Friday – fight dengue). (HT Photo)

The teams focused on high-risk areas such as school campuses, rooftops, overhead water tanks, air coolers, flower pots and vacant plots—common breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Dr Vivek Kataria, assistant civil surgeon, said, “Finding mosquito larvae in educational institutions and homes is a serious concern. This underlines the urgent need for greater public awareness and participation. Dengue cannot be prevented by government initiatives alone. It requires consistent community action.”

Immediate larvicide spraying was carried out in all locations where larvae were found, and strict cleanliness advisories were issued to the institutions and residents concerned.

The drive is part of the health department’s ongoing campaign titled ‘Har Shukravaar – Dengue Te Vaar’ (Every Friday – fight dengue), which urges citizens, schools, and offices to dedicate every Friday to cleaning their premises and eliminating stagnant water sources.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said, “The dengue mosquito breeds in clean, stagnant water and bites during the daytime. Cleaning all water sources at least once a week is essential. During this campaign, teams not only conducted inspections but also provided door-to-door awareness about prevention practices. Awareness remains the most powerful tool.”