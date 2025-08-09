Ludhiana: Dengue larvae found in 25 nurseries during health dept check

Dengue larvae have been detected in 25 nurseries in Ludhiana during a special inspection drive carried out by the district health department on Friday. The drive was part of the Punjab Government’s ongoing weekly campaign “Har Shukarvaar Dengue te Vaar” aimed at curbing the spread of dengue. An inspection drive being carried out by the district health department in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During this, health officials inspected a total of 172 nurseries across various parts of the city, identifying potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria inspected several nurseries, where larvae were found in stagnant water, especially in trays beneath plant pots and other water containers. “Such negligence creates ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and can lead to serious dengue outbreaks,” he added.

The health department issued on-the-spot instructions to nursery owners, asking them to avoid water accumulation in pots and trays and to ensure regular weekly checks. Written notices were served to the nurseries where larvae were found, warning that repeat violations would invite legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Officials also appealed to all residents to check their rooftops, flower pots, water coolers, containers, and surrounding areas every Friday. The department stressed that only through regular cleanliness and public cooperation can dengue be effectively prevented.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said that under this weekly campaign, inspections are carried out every Friday to identify and eliminate potential dengue breeding sites. “Dengue can only be eliminated from its roots not just through the efforts of the health department, but with the active support of the public,” she said.