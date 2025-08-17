Ludhiana: Dist Cong in legal trouble after ‘defying’ court orders

The tug-of-war over the Ludhiana district Congress office has spiraled into a political-legal showdown, with the Punjab and Haryana high court now stepping in after allegations that Congress leaders and workers openly defied a court-ordered possession. The high court issued notice on August 11, on a contempt petition filed by Vimmi Gogna, the legal claimant to the property. (HT Photo)

The high court issued notice on August 11, on a contempt petition filed by Vimmi Gogna, the legal claimant to the property, accusing senior Congress leaders and their supporters of “intentionally and wilfully” disobeying a July 7 civil court order that authorised bailiffs to hand over possession of the disputed premises—even by breaking locks if necessary.

According to court records, bailiffs had on July 16 executed the order, handed possession to Gogna, and confirmed that her locks had been placed on the premises. Soon after it, a group of 30-40 persons, allegedly led by local Congress functionaries, stormed the site, broke open the locks using hammers and iron rods, and reinstalled their own. The bailiff noted that without police assistance, enforcement was impossible.

Earlier, Congress leaders including district Congress president Sanjay Talwar, Youth Congress chief Happy Lali, and rural unit vice-president Harmeet Singh maintained that the party has been wronged by an “ex-parte order”. Talwar argued that the office had functioned from the building for decades and that no proper summons were ever served. The congress had also moved an application in the local court on July 17.

Petitioner’s counsel submitted photographs and a pen drive allegedly showing the forcible re-entry. The high court observed that the executing court’s report was awaited and directed the district and sessions judge, Ludhiana, to furnish details by October 15.