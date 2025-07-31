Ludhiana: Drug peddler’s illegal house demolished

Local police, in coordination with the municipal corporation, demolished an illegally constructed house belonging to a drug peddler in Kot Mangal Singh here on Wednesday. According to police, the property, owned by Ankur Singla alias Kaka, was razed around 2pm under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Harpal Singh. (HT Photo)

According to police, the property, owned by Ankur Singla alias Kaka, was razed around 2pm under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Harpal Singh. “Singla is currently lodged in jail and has eight cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said a police officer.

According to DCP Singh, the house was not only unauthorised but also used as a hub for drug trafficking. “This is part of our strategy to target drug peddlers’ illegal assets and send a clear message,” he said. Singla was a habitual offender and was repeatedly arrested but often resumed drug activities upon release, he added.

Local residents, who had long complained about the drug activity in their neighbourhood, welcomed the action. “We had been raising our voices for years. Ankur used to get arrested, but would return within days and start selling drugs again. This time, the demolition of his house has sent a strong message,” said one of the neighbours.