Ludhiana–Ferozepur highway crash: Two die as speeding car hits bike after jumping divider

Two persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding car jumped a road divider and collided head-on with a motorcycle on the elevated stretch of the Ludhiana–Ferozepur highway on Friday morning. Passersby rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Gauransh and Jagdish Singh brought dead. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Gauransh Basin, 21, a resident of Kidwai Nagar and a journalism student at a private college in Baddowal, and Jagdish Singh, 43, of Dashmesh Nagar, Gill Road, who was employed with a courier company. The injured have been identified as Charanjot Singh and Arshnoor Singh, both occupants of the car.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30 am near the Verka Milk Plant. Gauransh, along with his two friends, were en route to their college in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire when he apparently lost control of the speeding vehicle and the car mounted the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway, crashing into Jagdish Singh’s bike.

Assistant sub-inspector Ajitpal Singh, in-charge of the Raghunath police post, said preliminary investigation indicates speeding as the primary cause of the accident. “The car was being driven at a very high speed. The driver lost control and the vehicle jumped the divider before colliding head-on with the bike. The two-wheeler was dragged for several metres due to the impact of the collision,” he said.

Police said that despite wearing a helmet, Jagdish Singh succumbed to multiple injuries owing to the impact. Gauransh, who was driving the car, also died on the spot.

“Charanjot Singh, seated in the front, has sustained serious injuries and is under treatment at a hospital, while Arshnoor Singh suffered minor injuries and was later discharged after first aid,” the ASI said.

Police officials stated that the three students were residents of the same locality and regularly commuted to college together.

On the complaint of Jagdish Singh’s family, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 281, 106 of the BN against occupants of the car. Further investigation is underway.