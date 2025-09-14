Ludhiana: Food inspectors allege ‘double duty’ pressure ahead of procurement season

With the paddy procurement season set to begin on September 16, food inspectors across Ludhiana said they are being pushed to breaking point as the state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has saddled them with the additional task of completing eKYC of all pending ration card beneficiaries by September 17. The directive also warns that failure to meet these daily targets could invite disciplinary action. (HT Photo for representation)

Under the new order released on September 4, the department has asked each inspector to personally visit households, carry out verifications through a mobile app, and cover at least 50 beneficiaries per day. The directive also warns that failure to meet these daily targets could invite disciplinary action. Inspectors argue that the order is “unrealistic”, particularly because it coincides with procurement season when their full-time presence is required in mandis.

Explaining the situation, a food inspector deployed in Ludhiana West said, “I have around 20 to 25 ration depots under me. Earlier, depot holders were responsible for conducting eKYC. But now, for the same number of beneficiaries, I am being asked to personally reach out to them and complete their verifications, all while also fulfilling my duties in the mandi.”

“Procurement duties already demand round the clock presence, from supervising grain arrivals and ensuring fair quality checks to monitoring weight, verifying farmer details, and maintaining records. Adding a door to door eKYC drive with strict quotas, has left us overwhelmed,” he added.

“This is overburdening us. Procurement is hectic on its own and requires our full attention. Forcing us to meet eKYC targets at the same time is simply impossible,” said another inspector, requesting anonymity.

Acknowledging the challenge, Sartaj Singh Cheema, district food supplies controller (Ludhiana West), said, “The workload has spiked significantly because of the clash between procurement duties and the eKYC deadline. Hence, to manage the situation, we have approached Aanganwadi workers to conduct eKYC in rural belts. For urban areas, we are planning to divide duty hours in such a way that both tasks can be managed.”