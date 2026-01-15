Ludhiana: Four booked as man shot at after argument; hunt on for 4

A Lohri celebration in the Tibba area took a violent turn on Tuesday night after a heated argument between a local resident and a biker escalated into a firing incident in New Rishi Nagar. A 32-year-old man sustained two bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. The ACP said that it is yet to be ascertained whether the weapon used in the crime was licensed or illegal. (HT Photo)

The injured has been identified as Ankit Bhalla, a resident of Sant Vihar on Noorwala Road. He had gone to the Tibba area to celebrate Lohri at a relative’s house when the incident occurred. According to information, Ankit, along with his family members and relatives, was sitting around a bonfire in the street when a man identified as Suraj alias Dev Prakash, a resident of EWS Colony, passed through the area on a motorcycle. Suraj allegedly asked those present to move aside to make way for him. Ankit responded that there was sufficient space for him to pass, which led to an argument. The two reportedly exchanged heated words, but the situation was defused after others intervened and Suraj left the spot.

However, around half an hour later, Suraj allegedly returned with three accomplices and attacked Ankit. The accused are said to have assaulted him, during which one of them opened fire. Two bullets struck Ankit—one in the arm and the other on the side of his abdomen—causing him to collapse. The attackers then fled the scene.

Ankit was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later referred to another private facility for further treatment. Local residents subsequently informed the police.

Confirming the incident, assistant commissioner of police (East) Sumit Sood said the prime accused had been identified as Sooraj alias Dev Prakash of EWS Colony. “An FIR for attempted murder has been registered against him and his three accomplices. The accused and the victim were not known to each other. The incident stemmed from a minor argument that escalated into violence,” the ACP said, adding that police teams are making efforts to trace and arrest the accused.

