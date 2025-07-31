Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Gangster Vicky Marado brought to city on production warrant

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 05:36 am IST

Marado is a known gangster with previous cases registered under charges of attempted murder, arms violations, robbery, dacoity, and helping a prisoner escape

Ludhiana police on Tuesday brought category A gangster Amrik Singh alias Vicky Marado to the city on a production warrant in connection with an extortion case. Marado, facing over 10 serious criminal charges, was lodged in Hoshiarpur Jail and is now being interrogated by the police.

Gangster Vicky Marado (HT Photo)
Gangster Vicky Marado (HT Photo)

The case stems from a complaint lodged at Sadar police station by a resident of Rajguru Nagar.

The complainant stated that between May 31 and June 8, he received multiple threatening calls from international numbers. The caller, identifying himself as gangster Gopi Lahoria, initially demanded 50 lakh as extortion money and later reduced the demand to 10 lakh. He allegedly threatened to harm the complainant and his family if the amount was not paid.

Following preliminary investigation, the police traced the calls to Vicky Marado and subsequently named him in the FIR. The case has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that Marado was brought to Ludhiana on a production warrant and is being questioned to ascertain how he was able to communicate from inside the jail. He added that investigating the extortion case the police found involvement of Vicky Marado following which he was nominated in the FIR. The police are probing whether the calls were made directly by him or through accomplices.

Marado is a known gangster with previous cases registered under charges of attempted murder, arms violations, robbery, dacoity, and helping a prisoner escape. On November 20, 2021, his brother Amandeep Singh was arrested by the CIA staff and found in possession of a .32 pistol and live cartridges.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gangster Vicky Marado brought to city on production warrant
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On