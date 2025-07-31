Ludhiana: Gangster Vicky Marado brought to city on production warrant

Ludhiana police on Tuesday brought category A gangster Amrik Singh alias Vicky Marado to the city on a production warrant in connection with an extortion case. Marado, facing over 10 serious criminal charges, was lodged in Hoshiarpur Jail and is now being interrogated by the police. Gangster Vicky Marado (HT Photo)

The case stems from a complaint lodged at Sadar police station by a resident of Rajguru Nagar.

The complainant stated that between May 31 and June 8, he received multiple threatening calls from international numbers. The caller, identifying himself as gangster Gopi Lahoria, initially demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion money and later reduced the demand to ₹10 lakh. He allegedly threatened to harm the complainant and his family if the amount was not paid.

Following preliminary investigation, the police traced the calls to Vicky Marado and subsequently named him in the FIR. The case has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that Marado was brought to Ludhiana on a production warrant and is being questioned to ascertain how he was able to communicate from inside the jail. He added that investigating the extortion case the police found involvement of Vicky Marado following which he was nominated in the FIR. The police are probing whether the calls were made directly by him or through accomplices.

Marado is a known gangster with previous cases registered under charges of attempted murder, arms violations, robbery, dacoity, and helping a prisoner escape. On November 20, 2021, his brother Amandeep Singh was arrested by the CIA staff and found in possession of a .32 pistol and live cartridges.