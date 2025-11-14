Ludhiana: Govt schools await release of sports event funds

Weeks after organising centre and block-level Primary School Games across the district, government schools are still waiting for the funds promised to cover the events. School teachers had spent from their own pockets for essentials such as refreshments, tents, transport and sound systems, with the assurance from the state government that the money would be reimbursed later. Teachers said they had spent from their pockets for the Primary School Games held in October. (HT Photo)

The centre-level games were held in the second week of October, followed by block-level competitions starting on October 28. Each centre was allotted a budget of ₹2,000, while ₹5,000 was sanctioned per block for the two-day sports events, which featured badminton, karate, and other games.

Teachers, however, say that neither of these allocations has reached them so far.

A teacher involved in the events said, “We were told the money would be reimbursed soon, but even after weeks of waiting, nothing has come. We spent from our own pockets so that the students would not miss out on participating.”

Many teachers echoed similar sentiment, adding that the official budget was far too small to cover the real costs of hosting the events.

Jagjit Singh Mann, head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, and district president of Government Teachers’ Union, said, “Teachers willingly contributed to ensure the successful conduct of the games, but it is disappointing that even the approved funds are yet to be released,” he said.

When contacted, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar acknowledged the delay and assured that the situation would soon be resolved. “The funds are with the district education department. However, the teacher responsible for disbursing them has been promoted and is currently on leave. However, the funds will be released in a day or two,” he said.