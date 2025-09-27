Ludhiana: Gun culture on the rise: Bank manager shot at outside branch

A regional manager of a private bank narrowly escaped death after being shot at by unidentified assailants outside his branch in Ferozegandhi Market on Thursday evening. Banker Vishal Bansal getting medical treatment at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday evening after sustaining a bullet injury in his hand. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The incident occurred around 8.30pm when Vishal Bansal (33), a resident of Vishal Nagar, Pakhowal Road, was leaving for home.

According to police, two men riding a motorcycle opened fire at Bansal, hitting him in the arm. The victim later told police that the attackers tried to fire again, but a weapon malfunction prevented further injury. The assailants then fled, creating panic in the busy commercial hub.

Bansal’s colleagues rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared his condition stable.

Division Number 5 police have registered an FIR for attempted murder and offences under the Arms Act against unknown persons.

Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Guriqbal Singh said the motive behind the attack remains unclear. “The victim has not reported receiving any threats, but we are probing possible rivalries. There is suspicion he may be withholding details,” Singh added.

Police are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage to track the assailants.

Class 11 student detained for possessing illegal pistol

Police have detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly possessing an illegal pistol. Two bullets and ₹50,000 in cash was also recovered from him.

According to police, the boy is a Class 11 student at a private school in Haibowal.

During questioning, the boy told police that he bought the weapon for ₹14,000 from a local contact to boast in front of classmates. The cash he was carrying belonged to his mother, they said.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, investigating the case, said police rounded up the boy near vegetable market, Haibowal, following a tip-off. Upon frisking, a .32 bore pistol, two live bullets, and ₹50,000 in cash was recovered from his possession.

An FIR under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at PAU police station. The police are also trying to trace the man who sold the weapon to the minor. The boy lost his father a few years ago and lives with his mother.