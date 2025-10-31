Ludhiana: Half the session over, books still missing in govt schools

The Punjab government recently came up with an initiative — The English Edge – Learn Smart, Speak Sharp — to transform English education in government schools, but at the same time the students, who have opted for English medium, are still waiting for their books even seven months after the beginning of their academic session. “It’s fine to announce new schemes, but the basics, like providing books, cannot be overlooked,” an educator, wishing not to be named, said. With no textbooks or learning aids, students are being forced to revert to the Punjabi medium, say educators. (HT photo)

The scheme aims to equip students with global-level English communication skills. In many government schools across the district, the basic study material for students who opted for the English medium has not arrived. With no textbooks or learning aids, students are being forced to revert to the Punjabi medium, while teachers are left struggling to fill the gap through makeshift methods.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, expressed concern over the situation. “We are trying to compete with private schools where students are taught in English, but in our schools, even those who opt for English medium do not get the required resources. This makes government schools less attractive for parents who want English education for their children,” he said.

A head teacher from a government primary school, requesting anonymity, confirmed that English-medium books for students have still not been supplied. “It’s disappointing that the session is halfway through, and the material hasn’t reached us yet,” the teacher said.

Recently, on October 28, students from classes 9 to 12, along with teachers and principals, attended a state-level event for the English programme in Amritsar, where five schools from Ludhiana participated.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “Every year, the same issue repeats itself. The English-medium study material rarely arrives on time. This year too, most schools have not received books. If the government is serious about providing such skills, the basic resources must be provided without delay.”

Another lecturer from a senior secondary school added that students are often forced to buy their own English-medium books, or teachers try to manage with whatever material they can find.

When contacted, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “I have taken note of the issue and will follow up within a day or two.” However, both the DEO and deputy DEO (secondary) were unavailable for comment.