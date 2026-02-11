Ludhiana:Heroin, ICE, pistols seized as cops nab 82 on Day 2 of Operation Prahaar round 2

Ludhiana The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Tuesday intensified its citywide drive under ‘Operation Prahaar 2.0’, arresting 82 persons during a coordinated crackdown carried out over the past 24 hours, during which drugs, weapons, vehicles and other incriminating material were seized, police officials said. Ludhiana, India - February 10, 2026 : Under Operation Parhaar-2, the police officials conducted special checking at various places in city. The officials also interacted with the locals in Ludhiana on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. (HT File)

The operation was conducted under the supervision of inspector general of police (Provisioning) S Boopathi and commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, who led combing operations in the Salem Tabri police station area. Senior officers said the focus remained on action against gangsters, repeat offenders and wanted criminals.

A total of 450 police personnel, organised into 20 specialised teams headed by gazetted officers, were deployed during the drive. The teams carried out 125 simultaneous raids at identified hideouts and sensitive locations across different parts of the city.

Police said those arrested include active gang members, wanted criminals and three proclaimed offenders. During the operation, teams recovered 122 grams of heroin, five grams of ICE drug, two country-made pistols, 17 mobile phones, seven two-wheelers and six boxes of liquor.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said Operation Prahaar 2.0 is a sustained enforcement initiative and not a one-time exercise. He said the police would expand the drive to identify and disrupt the financial and logistical support systems of organised crime. Police officials said the operation would continue in the coming days with increased surveillance and further raids based on intelligence inputs.