Ludhiana: Husband among 5 booked after UP woman’s ‘mysterious death’

A murder case has been registered in Ludhiana against a man and four members of his family following a zero FIR lodged in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The case, now transferred to the Meharban police station, pertains to the death of 29-year-old Pratibha Yadav, who was found hanging in her home in Mahavir Enclave, Noorwala Road, on March 18.

Though the initial autopsy report declared the cause of death as suicide, the woman’s family alleged foul play and approached police in Azamgarh, their native district, where a murder FIR was registered. That FIR has now been transferred to Ludhiana police for action.

On the basis of the zero FIR, the city police have booked Pratibha’s husband Sarvesh Yadav, his mother Chandrawati, father Achhe Lal, sister Harshita, and brother Rakesh Yadav under sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(1) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by Pratibha’s brother, Vipan Kumar Yadav of Azamgarh. He alleged that his sister had been harassed by her husband and in-laws, especially after discovering that her husband was in a relationship with another woman. According to Vipan, Pratibha had called him on March 18, just hours before her death, and confided that her in-laws and husband had threatened to kill her.

“Later that same day, we received news that Pratibha had died under suspicious circumstances,” Vipan stated in his complaint. “We strongly believe she was murdered.”

However, police officials in Ludhiana maintain that the original investigation did not suggest murder. “When Pratibha was found hanging at home, she was alone at the time. The autopsy confirmed it was suicide, and her brother’s initial statement was recorded under Section 194 of BNSS,” said ASI Radhey Sham, investigating officer at Meharban police station.

“After the family returned to Azamgarh, they lodged a fresh complaint and got a murder case registered. Based on that zero FIR, we have formally registered a case in Ludhiana. However, in light of the earlier findings, the police may move for the cancellation of the FIR, subject to legal review,” the officer added.

Factory worker beaten to death by friends, one held

A man tragically died after being brutally thrashed by two friends and then abandoned on the roadside in Ludhiana’s Bapu Market in Daba on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Pardeep Tiwari, 32, of Mahadev Colony in Sahnewal, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Daba Police have since arrested one of the accused, Rinku Dubey, while the other, known as Behra, remains at large.

The police officials confirmed that they have arrested one of the accused Rinku Dubey, while another accused Behra is yet to be arrested.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area- B) Satvinder Singh Virk stated that two bike borne men dumped an injured man on the roadside in Bapu Market in Daba before fleeing. The police reached on being informed and initiated an investigation. The injured man rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

“Later, Sharda Prasad of Mahadev Colony of Sahnewal identified the victim as his son Pardeep Tiwari. Sharda Prasad stated that his son was a factory worker. He left the house at 5.30 PM stating that he is going to eat ‘Golgappe’ from a nearby market and he will return in a few minutes. When he did not return till night they started a search for him but to no avail. On Monday morning he came to know that his son had died,”said the ACP.

“We scanned the CCTVs installed in the market in which the accused were captured dumping injured Pardeep Tiwari on the roadside. The police identified the accused from CCTVs footage and arrested Rinku Dubey. The accused told police that Pardeep Tiwari came to their house in Sundar Nagar on Sunday evening, where they indulged in a spat with him over some issue. Dubey confessed that he along with Behra thrashed Pardeep Tiwari brutally. When he lost his consciousness they dumped him in the market,”said the ACP.

Further the ACP added that the accused stated that they were aware that if he took Pardeep Tiwari to Hospital, he would reveal their names to police. To avoid police they dumped him on the road to die.

A case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Daba Police Station.

Tiwari was survived by parents, wife and a two-year-old daughter. His wife is living separately following a matrimonial issue.