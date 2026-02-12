Ludhiana: Illegal constructions flagged during F&CC review meet

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) reviewed a large number of development proposals during its meeting at the Mayor Camp Office on Wednesday, with members discussing around 120 resolutions. Committee members expressed the need for regular monitoring and timely action to discourage violations. (HT Photo)

Most of the resolutions pertained to issuing work orders for projects that had been approved in earlier meetings. Officials from the building branch were also summoned to the meeting to provide updates on enforcement and regulatory issues.

During the discussion, deputy mayor Prince Johar raised concerns over alleged unchecked illegal construction activities in different parts of the city. He presented photographs of certain under-construction buildings and questioned officials about the lack of timely action against structures reportedly being raised in violation of building norms.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur also brought forward complaints received regarding unauthorised construction activities. MC commissioner Neeru Katyal directed building branch officials to conduct a detailed inspection of the reported structures and submit a comprehensive report within one week.

Sources in the civic body said that the issue of illegal constructions had been discussed in previous meetings as well. The building branch had earlier been instructed to conduct regular field inspections to identify violations. Officials had reportedly submitted written assurances stating that construction works in the city were either being regularised as per norms or that challans had been issued to property owners found violating building regulations.

Despite these assurances, complaints regarding illegal construction continue to be received by the MC, prompting renewed focus on enforcement and monitoring mechanisms. Civic officials emphasised that strict compliance with building bylaws is necessary to ensure planned urban growth and to prevent future safety hazards.

Committee members expressed the need for regular monitoring and timely action to discourage violations. They maintained that effective enforcement would help maintain construction standards and protect the interests of residents.

Officials said that the F&CC’s review of pending projects and regulatory matters is expected to accelerate execution of civic works while strengthening accountability among departments.