Ludhiana: Inmates celebrate Karwa Chauth behind bars

Even behind the high walls of the Ludhiana women’s jail, faith and festivity shone bright as the inmates celebrated Karwa Chauth with remarkable zeal and emotion. The otherwise sombre corridors of the jail were filled with laughter, colour, and devotion as 55 women prisoners observed the traditional fast for the long lives of their husbands. Some inmates were even allowed brief meetings with their husbands, bringing tears and smiles in equal measure. (HT Photo)

Following the directions of additional director general of police (jails) Arun Pal Singh, the jail authorities made special arrangements to ensure that the inmates could mark the festival with the same grace and joy as women outside. Superintendent Dalbir Singh Kahlon and deputy superintendent Ravneet Kaur said that all facilities were provided to the inmates, including fruits, sweets, mehndi and prayer materials.

Inside the jail premises, a touching scene unfolded as the women, dressed neatly in their prison attire, applied mehndi (henna) on each other’s hands, shared stories, sang traditional songs, and prayed under the soft glow of the setting sun. Following custom, they ate “sargi” in the early morning hours and later joined together in the evening to listen to the Karwa Chauth katha, completing all rituals with devotion.

For many, it was a rare moment of connection to the world beyond the prison walls. Some inmates were even allowed brief meetings with their husbands, bringing tears and smiles in equal measure.

Kaur shared that “the festival brings an emotional touch to the jail’s environment. The women may be away from home, but their spirit of love and prayer remains unbroken.”

As the moon appeared and the women gazed at it from the jail courtyard, the metallic bars seemed to fade for a moment, replaced by faith and the faint echo of folk songs. The jail authorities ensured that the celebration remained smooth and safe, turning an ordinary night into one of hope, devotion, and quiet dignity.