Ludhiana: International educators mull ways to counter post-Covid challenges during conference

Ludhiana A two- day XI annual conference titled “Partap International Professional Development Association International Conference 2023” kicked off at the Partap College of Education (PEC), Ludhiana, on Friday. Roza Valeeva, head of Institute of Psychology and Education, KFU, Russia addressing the gathering in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Speakers from institutes of higher education from different countries, including Russia, Italy and Spain joined the conference on “Professional learning in multidimensional and multicultural educational context”.

With traditional education systems facing a double whammy of the Covid-19 induced change and rapid developments in the field, educationists from around the world mulled over ways to create a new breed of teachers well-equipped to handle such complications on the first day of the conference

Presenting paper titled “Current state and development trends of teacher education in Russia” Roza Valeeva, head of Institute of Psychology and Education, Kazan Federal University, KFU, Russia, shared that over 90 percent of the professional teachers in Russia would have their initial training at the teaching training institutes, which were later merged with classical universities, as has been prescribed under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

She added that figures representing the percentage of the required teachers in Russia is one percent less than the required numbers. Anna O. Budarina from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Kaliningrad, Russia, delivering lecture on the “Future of education”.

Meanwhile, PCE director Balwant Singh, said delegates from Italy and Spain will join on the second day of the conference. He added that the NEP 2020 prescribes the institutes of higher education to open their doors to multiple disciplines and the conference is an important step in that direction.