Ludhianal: 150 delegates partake in session on neuro-nutrition

The department of dietetics & neurology at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised the 7th continuing nutrition education (CNE) conference, with the theme "Neuro-nutrition: Predict, prevent & restore". The event garnered attention with over 150 delegates from across the country, convening to explore the critical intersection of nutrition and cognitive well-being.

Keynote speakers, including Dr Vinay Goyal, director neurology, Medanta, Gurugram, and Dr Shefali Gulati, chief child neurology division, AIMS, New Delhi, shared their expertise on the impact of dietary choices on brain function and the role of specific nutrients in neuroprotection.

Participants delved into various topics, ranging from the latest advances in epileptic patient care to the role of ketogenic diets in epilepsy.

Gagandeep Singh, HOD neurology DMC&H, highlighted the paradigm shift in understanding the intricate relationship between the gut and the brain. This emerging field, known as the gut-brain axis, holds promise in unraveling the complexities of neurological disorders.