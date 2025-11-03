Ludhiana: Man, his parents booked in dowry harassment case

Police have booked a local resident and his parents for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife just months after their marriage over a demand for ₹10 lakh in dowry. Police confirmed the allegations and registered an FIR against the accused. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and his parents, Sukhwinder Singh and Manjit Kaur, all residents of Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib.

According to police, Gurdeep married Manpreet Kaur on March 19 this year. However, soon after the wedding, the victim alleged that her husband and in-laws began pressuring her to bring ₹10 lakh from her parental home. When she refused, the harassment reportedly turned physical.

On June 18, Gurdeep allegedly assaulted Manpreet and forced her out of their home, with his parents supporting his actions and refusing to let her return unless the dowry demand was met. Left with no choice, Manpreet lodged a complaint at Division No. 2 police station on August 13.

After recording her statement and conducting an inquiry, police confirmed the allegations and registered an FIR against the trio under Sections 85, 316(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cruelty, assault, and unlawful demand for dowry.

Investigating officer Veena Rani said, “We have registered an FIR based on the victim’s complaint and the matter has been referred to the Sakhi Centre for further investigation and support to the victim.”